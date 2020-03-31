Western Cape records 348 Covid-19 positive cases, with 50 recoveries

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has announced that the province has recorded 348 positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Thirteen people are currently in hospital, with three patients being treated in ICU.

Winde confirmed that 50 people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 had fully recovered from their symptoms after completing their 14-day period of self-isolation

“They are now in the same scenario as all other members of the public, in that they are required to obey the lockdown laws, but can leave their homes for necessities such as medical care, food, cash and to collect grants, only,” said Winde.

This is the breakdown of districts with positive cases in the province:

Metro Cases

Western: 118

Southern: 104

Northern: 17

Tygerberg: 23

Eastern: 14

Klipfontein: 7

Mitchells Plain: 5

Khayelitsha: 1

Total: 289

Sub-district breakdown (Non-metro):

Non-Metro

Garden Route, Bitou: 4

Garden Route, Knysna: 6

Garden Route, George: 8

Garden Route, Hessequa: 3

Garden Route, Mossel Bay: 5

Cape Winelands, Stellenbosch: 11

Cape Winelands, Drakenstein: 6

Cape Winelands, Breede Valley: 4

Cape Winelands, Langeberg: 1

Overberg, Overstrand: 5

Overberg Theewaterskloof: 1

West Coast, Saldanha Bay: 1

West Coast, Swartland: 1

Total: 56

Not allocated by address: 3

