Western Cape records 348 Covid-19 positive cases, with 50 recoveries

Alan Winde is sworn in as the new Western Cape Premier by Judge John Hlophe at the legislature offices on Wale Street, Cape Town. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

Thirteen people are currently in hospital, with three patients being treated in ICU.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has announced that the province has recorded 348 positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Winde confirmed that 50 people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 had fully recovered from their symptoms after completing their 14-day period of self-isolation

“They are now in the same scenario as all other members of the public, in that they are required to obey the lockdown laws, but can leave their homes for necessities such as medical care, food, cash and to collect grants, only,” said Winde.

This is the breakdown of districts with positive cases in the province:

Metro Cases
Western: 118
Southern: 104
Northern: 17
Tygerberg: 23
Eastern: 14
Klipfontein: 7
Mitchells Plain: 5
Khayelitsha: 1
Total: 289

Sub-district breakdown (Non-metro):

Non-Metro
Garden Route, Bitou: 4
Garden Route, Knysna: 6
Garden Route, George: 8
Garden Route, Hessequa: 3
Garden Route, Mossel Bay: 5
Cape Winelands, Stellenbosch: 11
Cape Winelands, Drakenstein: 6
Cape Winelands, Breede Valley: 4
Cape Winelands, Langeberg: 1
Overberg, Overstrand: 5
Overberg Theewaterskloof: 1
West Coast, Saldanha Bay: 1
West Coast, Swartland: 1
Total: 56

Not allocated by address: 3

