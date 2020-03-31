Home Affairs to continue offering essential services

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that its offices will be open from 10:00am until 14:00pm, Monday to Friday, for essential services.

Offices located in Thusong Service Centres are exempt from this.

Essential services, according to the department, include the issuing of temporary ID certificates, death certificates, and the re-issuing of birth certificates.

Due to South Africa’s current 21-day lockdown and subsequent travel bans and border closures, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi assured foreign nationals their visas and permits expiring would not lead to penalisation, EWN reported.

