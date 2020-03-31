Covid-19 31.3.2020 02:26 pm

Home Affairs to continue offering essential services

Citizen reporter
Van Riebeeck Road in Edenvale, Johannesburg during the first day of lockdown, 27 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

All offices except in Thusong Centres will be able to assist those in need of essential services during the lockdown.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that its offices will be open from 10:00am until 14:00pm, Monday to Friday, for essential services. 

Offices located in Thusong Service Centres are exempt from this.

Essential services, according to the department, include the issuing of temporary ID certificates, death certificates, and the re-issuing of birth certificates. 

Due to South Africa’s current 21-day lockdown and subsequent travel bans and border closures, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi assured foreign nationals their visas and permits expiring would not lead to penalisation, EWN reported. 

