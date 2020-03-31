Politicians react to ‘handwashing’ video while SAHRC launches investigation

“Right, girls and … gentlemen and ladies, we are gonna have a little bit of fun here. Ok? I’m trying to make this into – not a lecture, I don’t want a lecture, I’m trying to make this into a fun thing,” says the woman.

The further demonstrates the woman showing the workers how to wash their hands using soap and water while urging the workers to sing for 20 seconds as she counts and demonstrates her hand-washing technique.

South Africa Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones said the non-profit organisation will conduct an investigation into the video, DispatchLive reported.

Jones said the decision to launch the investigation comes after a number of complaints were received by the commission.

Mmatepa Segooa, 28, said she lodged a complaint to the SAHRC as she knew one of the domestic workers in the video.

Segooa said the woman’s actions were inappropriate as she could have taught them before the lockdown and questioned why the woman addressed the workers as boys and girls while they were adults.

The video also prompted responses from celebrities and politicians, including DJ Fresh, Mmusi Maimane, and Lindiwe Mazibuko.

I don’t know which part of the video makes me angrier ???????? Yoooo fuck! “In Illovo, the workers who live on the 5th floor were commanded to come be taught how to be hygienic. This was in full display of all residents of the block who were invited to watch from their balconies.” pic.twitter.com/CAZLkufyTR — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 28, 2020