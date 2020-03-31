Covid-19 31.3.2020 02:06 pm

Politicians react to ‘handwashing’ video while SAHRC launches investigation

Citizen reporter
Politicians react to ‘handwashing’ video while SAHRC launches investigation

Image: Screenshot

The black men and women are seen in the video being taught by a white woman on how to wash their hands as a measure to protect themselves against the virus.

Video footage was posted on Twitter showing a group of black “workers” being taught how to be hygienic during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The user who posted the video said the incident occurred at a building located in Illovo, Sandton.

The men and women seen in the video being taught by a white woman on how to wash their hands as a measure to protect themselves against the virus.

“Right, girls and … gentlemen and ladies, we are gonna have a little bit of fun here. Ok? I’m trying to make this into – not a lecture, I don’t want a lecture, I’m trying to make this into a fun thing,” says the woman.

The further demonstrates the woman showing the workers how to wash their hands using soap and water while urging the workers to sing for 20 seconds as she counts and demonstrates her hand-washing technique.

South Africa Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones said the non-profit organisation will conduct an investigation into the video, DispatchLive reported.

Jones said the decision to launch the investigation comes after a number of complaints were received by the commission.

Mmatepa Segooa, 28, said she lodged a complaint to the SAHRC as she knew one of the domestic workers in the video.

Segooa said the woman’s actions were inappropriate as she could have taught them before the lockdown and questioned why the woman addressed the workers as boys and girls while they were adults.

The video also prompted responses from celebrities and politicians, including DJ Fresh, Mmusi Maimane, and Lindiwe Mazibuko.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF rejects Mboweni’s ‘flirtations’ with IMF and World Bank for funds to fight Covid-19 31.3.2020
UEFA to meet to debate options for ravaged football fixture calendar 31.3.2020
Gift of the Givers’ drive-thru coronavirus testing sites up, but you must meet the criteria 31.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine by September

Covid-19 There is help for heavy drinkers suffering from alcohol withdrawal

Business News Crisis in informal sector as 2.5m entrepreneurs can’t work

World Italy extends lockdown until ‘at least’ April 12

Covid-19 Ramaphosa promises mass screenings in SA as Covid cases at 1,326, with three deaths


today in print

Read Today's edition