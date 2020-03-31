‘Once the coronavirus hits townships, it will be difficult to cope with the impact,’ says Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said that once the coronavirus hits townships, it will be difficult to cope with the impact.

Makhura was on Tuesday in Stjwetla, Alexandra, Johannesburg, where nine people have been placed under quarantine after they came into contact with a Covid-19-positive person.

The premier noted that the Gauteng province has responded promptly to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise to escalate screening and testing for Covid-19 by launching a mass programme.

The president made the promise on Monday night when addressing the nation on the measures currently being undertaken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Makhura said the operations at Alexandra township on Tuesday were the first day of “intensive and mass testing” and that the progress had been satisfactory.

The premier noted that residents in the township were aware of their presence in the area and welcomed it, which he said disproved the assumption that South Africans were not taking the outbreak seriously.

Makhura said many in the area were happy that government was stepping up its efforts and “coming closer” to them and that many wanted to test for Covid-19.

He said many had asked several questions, which included the process that would be followed if they tested positive and about being provided with sanitisers, soap, masks and gloves.

The premier said he emphasised to the residents that the masks and gloves were foremostly for frontline workers.

“But you can see that people are listening to these messages [from the government and the president],” Makhura said, adding: “This message is [sinking in]. Yes, it may take a bit of time, [but it is sinking in].”

However, he pointed out that the queues witnessed outside of stores during this time and the number of children seen playing outside in township areas was still concerning.

The premier called on all suburban areas, informal settlements and townships throughout the province to “all do our part, let’s ensure we comply”.

He said authorities in the province were aware that there were a number of challenges in informal settlements and densely populated areas, however, they were working around the clock to overcome these challenges.

The premier said no community in the province would be left out during the mass screenings and tests.

He said more tracers had been added, with the number of tracers now more than 4,000.

Makhura said the areas from which people who had tested positive for Covid-19 came from were being closely monitored.

The authorities would ensure that they trace all the possible contacts in Alexandra township, Makhura said, adding that children would be tested too.

The premier said the mass screenings and tests in the township would also test the health team’s capacity to test large numbers of people.

“This is the first trial… of mass testing, we are drawing important lessons,” Makhura said.

He said the team was making use of various testing kits and would ensure accuracy and that no mistakes were committed.

The provincial government was present to ensure that services such as water were being provided.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.