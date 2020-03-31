Nine people in quarantine in Alexandra after contact with Covid-19-positive person

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has said there were nine people currently under quarantine in Alexandra township.

This after the Gauteng health department said in a statement on Monday that they could confirm there were five people under quarantine in the township after being in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Masuku was on Tuesday in Stjwetla, Alexandra, where residents in the area were being screened and tested for Covid-19.

The MEC said most of those screened and tested had not been forced and had done this willingly.

Masuku said other densely populated areas in the province would follow in the mass screenings and tests to be done by authorities.

He said the mass programme carried out at Stjwetla by the health team would be a learning experience which would help improve efficiency on testing as many people as possible in a short space of time.

