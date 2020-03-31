eMalahleni confirms first positive coronavirus case

The department of health has confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in eMalahleni.

Mpumalanga department of health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule confirmed on Tuesday that this is the first positive case in the region, reports Witbank News.

Two doctors stationed at Mmametlhake Hospital in Mpumalanga also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Currently, the department’s outbreak response team is compiling a list of all possible contacts that came close to the doctors at their workplace in Mmametlhake hospital, reports Mpumalanga News. The provincial team leader has been in contact with her counterpart in Limpopo province to ensure seamless coordination. At last count, Gert Sibande municipality had four Covid-19 cases, Nkangala reporting four cases as well, and Ehlanzeni leading with six cases. eMalahleni currently only has one confirmed case.

