Two Mpumalanga doctors test positive for coronavirus – Sasekani Manzini

One of the doctors travelled to Cape Town in February and Johannesburg a week ago.

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini has announced that two doctors stationed at Mmametlhake Hospital in the Dr JS Moroka local municipality have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two doctors, aged between 28 and 29, have been asked to self-quarantine.

According to the department, the first doctor, after experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, was seen at a private laboratory in Modimolle in Limpopo, where she resides.

The doctor has a history of travel to Cape Town in February and Johannesburg a week ago, said Manzini.

“The second doctor tested positive and has been in contact with the first since they share accommodation. Currently, the department’s outbreak response team is compiling a list of all possible contacts that came close to the doctors at their workplace in Mmametlhake Hospital.

“We [are] going to work with our colleagues in Limpopo in handling cases within their catchment area,” said Manzini in a statement.

The province currently has 14 positive cases of coronavirus. The Gert Sibande and Nkangala areas have four cases each, while Ehlanzeni has six cases.

