Covid-19 31.3.2020 10:41 am

DA says medical staff concerned about lack of protection at Gauteng hospitals

Citizen reporter
DA says medical staff concerned about lack of protection at Gauteng hospitals

Picture: iStock

The party’s Jack Bloom says he has received a number of complaints about a shortage of protective gear such as masks, gloves and gowns to avoid infection.

The DA’s shadow MEC for Health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom has said he was concerned by social media posts and complaints he has received that medical staff in public hospitals in Gauteng feel insecure because they are not getting proper protection such as masks, gloves and gowns to avoid coronavirus infection.

“In one case, a doctor appealed on Facebook for surgical mask donations as she was going to work at a Covid-19 unit at a major hospital.

“One hospital CEO said to me that he was reserving the masks he had for the [riskiest] areas, but this still exposes staff to risk elsewhere.

“Some doctors and nurses are threatening not to work if they do not get adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

“It is unacceptable that frontline medical staff are not protected as they battle this terrible scourge.

“The Gauteng health department needs to address the shortage of PPE urgently, and call for public assistance if necessary as we have seen around the world there has been an outpouring of help from ordinary people and businesses to provide needed items in various ways.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Couple arrested in Ekurhuleni for selling liqour, while alcohol worth millions confiscated in EC 31.3.2020
Two Mpumalanga doctors test positive for coronavirus – Sasekani Manzini 31.3.2020
GALLERY: Nyaope addicts in Tshwane dumped in stadium in the agonies of withdrawal 31.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 There is help for heavy drinkers suffering from alcohol withdrawal

Business News Crisis in informal sector as 2.5m entrepreneurs can’t work

World Italy extends lockdown until ‘at least’ April 12

Covid-19 Ramaphosa promises mass screenings in SA as Covid cases at 1,326, with three deaths

Covid-19 Peak US death rate to hit in April


today in print

Read Today's edition