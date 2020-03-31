Off the streets, Nyaope addicts in Tshwane get help

Squatting outside Caledonian Stadium in Pretoria, a barefoot nyaope addict groaned in pain from stomach cramps as he waited for a dose of methadone to lessen his drug cravings.

Some last had the hard drug five days ago, when the country went into lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Some were dragged by police to the stadium, which is being used as a shelter during the 21-day lockdown. Others saw it as an opportunity to quit the drug.

Tshego Mmobi, 23, has been using nyaope at least seven times a day for the past seven years. But yesterday he could no longer stand the withdrawal symptoms after deciding to kick the habit at the weekend.

“I am now so sick and my stomach is in so much pain. Right now I am in need of methadone. My body is in so much pain because the drug is leaving my system. I want a better future for myself and I saw this lockdown as an opportunity to quit. I can’t be an addict forever,” he said.

Hundreds of homeless people and addicts were being housed together at the stadium. Most of them were complaining that there was no social distancing as they had to share tents, which the Gauteng provincial government provided.

After being served lunch, the nyaope addicts queued outside the Community Oriented Substance Use Programme (Cosup) gazebo where they were each given a dose of methadone. Methadone is used to relieve severe pain and prevents withdrawal symptoms in opiate drug addicts.

Cosup is an initiative by the University of Pretoria’s department of family medicine, the City of Tshwane and the Gauteng departments of health and social development.

The programme provides support to drug users and those affected by harmful substance use.

A representative of the programme, Sasha Lalla, said they had been helping at least 200 nyaope users daily since the lockdown started.

“The doctor first sees them and figures out their history of use and how much methadone is needed to deal with the withdrawals.

“Withdrawals include stomach cramps, diarrhea and and sweating. Once they get agitated, they are likely to do things to access the substance.

“We give them methadone so they don’t go through the withdrawal,” he said.

But not all addicts were keen to get help to curb their addictions during the lockdown. Some nyaope addicts sneaking around the streets of Pretoria said they had found ways to access the drug.

A user and dealer, speaking anonymously, said he still had customers despite the lockdown. Smoking the drug in a small pipe, he said he would rather be in the streets than in Caledonian Stadium.

“I don’t want to go to Caledonian Stadium because we are not given enough food. I am fine out here in the streets. Whether I find nyaope or not, I am fine. If I don’t find nyaope, I go to sleep. Business is slow but I would prefer to be here than at the shelter.”

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.