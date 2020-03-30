Covid-19 30.3.2020 02:47 pm

ConCourt dismisses NGO’s application to access it directly to challenge constitutionality of lockdown

The court says it dismissed the application as it had no reasonable prospects of success.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed an application by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to access it directly “on an urgent basis” to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order that the country should go into lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

The court “concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success”.

“The court has decided not to award costs.”

The NGO, the Hola Bon Renaissance (HBR) Foundation, cited Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and the presidency as respondents.

The foundation wanted the court to declare that Ramaphosa violated the Constitution and abused his powers when he implemented the lockdown.

The NGO claimed that the president had violated South Africans’ rights to human dignity, freedom of movement, freedom of trade, occupation and profession, and access to healthcare, food and water.

The organisation wanted the court to interdict the president from continuing with the lockdown.

