Taxi drivers in Ermelo upset they can’t make any profit due to to lockdown restrictions

The Highvelder spoke to a few taxi drivers during the coronavirus lockdown, who complained that they do not make any profit if they comply with not exceeding 50% of their legal capacity.

A driver who wished to stay anonymous said: “We are stressed about our families; we work on a no work, no pay basis. The amount of people we are allowed to transport does not justify the costs that we have to incur.”

Another driver, however, stated that he was not transporting people this week to earn a profit, but rather to help fellow vulnerable South Africans receive their grants.

Although most taxis that were seen were adhering to these regulations, a few were seen ignoring regulations, with taxis filled to the brink.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said: “People travelling in public transport collecting their grants are advised to carry their identity document and South African Social Security Agency cards with them.”

