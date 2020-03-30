Covid-19 30.3.2020 04:30 pm

UPDATE: No Covid-19 case yet confirmed in Alexandra township – health department

Citizen reporter
The Jukskei River in Alexandra after heavy rains in Johannesburg and other areas, 25 April 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A case of Covid-19  in the township was confirmed by sources speaking to news channel Newsroom Afrika earlier on Monday.

Department of health spokesperson Popo Maja has dismissed reports that any person from Stjwela, Alexandra township in Gauteng has yet officially tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes after a case of Covid-19  in the township was “confirmed” by Newsroom Afrika earlier on Monday afternoon.

According to The Sowetan, Maja said the reports were only speculation and further emphasised that the health minister releases the number of confirmed cases every evening between 6pm and 7pm.

A Covid-19 case was confirmed in the township of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape on Sunday by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Khayelitsha was the first township in the country to confirm a Covid-19 case.

Citizens have expressed their concerns about the virus hitting townships due to crowded living conditions preventing social distancing.

Another major issue was water and sanitation, but 41,000 water tanks have been procured and distributed across the country by the department of human settlements, water and sanitation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country was now at 1,280 with an increase of 93 from the previously reported cases.

Mkhize further announced the second death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

