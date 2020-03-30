Covid-19 30.3.2020 04:30 pm

UPDATE: Five people now in quarantine in Alexandra after contact with positive person

Citizen reporter
The Jukskei River in Alexandra after heavy rains in Johannesburg and other areas, 25 April 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A case of Covid-19  in the township was confirmed by sources speaking to news channel Newsroom Afrika earlier on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, the Gauteng health department said they could confirm there were five people currently under quarantine in the township after only being in close contact with a confirmed case.

“The confirmed case was tested and was instructed to remain under self-isolation while awaiting results,” said Gauteng health spokesperson Philani Mhlungu.

“Upon positive confirmation of results, our team of tracers working with law enforcement agencies tracked the confirmed case to Limpopo. He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside of the province last week before the lockdown. He is currently under isolation in a health facility in Limpopo.

“All known close contacts have already been identified, tested and are in quarantine pending results. Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts.

“We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly, so that together we can contain and prevent further spread of Covid-19,” added Mhlungu.

A Covid-19 case was confirmed in the township of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape on Sunday by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Khayelitsha was the first township in the country to confirm a Covid-19 case.

Citizens have expressed their concerns about the virus hitting townships due to crowded living conditions preventing social distancing.

Another major issue was water and sanitation, but 41,000 water tanks have been procured and distributed across the country by the department of human settlements, water and sanitation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country was now at 1,280 with an increase of 93 from the previously reported cases.

Mkhize further announced the second death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa and Charles Cilliers)

