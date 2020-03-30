Covid-19 case confirmed in Alexandra township

Covid-19 30.3.2020 01:00 pm

Khayelitsha was the first township in the country to confirm a Covid-19 case, but the crowded 400,000-plus population of Alex has now come in next.

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the township of Stjwetla, Alexandra township in Gauteng, Newsroom Afrika has reported.

This comes after a Covid-19 case was confirmed in the township of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape on Sunday by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Citizens have expressed their concerns about the virus hitting townships due to crowded living conditions preventing social distancing.

Another major issue was water and sanitation, but 41,000 water tanks have been procured and distributed across the country by the department of human settlements, water and sanitation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country was now at 1,280 with an increase of 93 from the previously reported cases.

Mkhize further announced the second death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19.

