Covid-19 case confirmed in Alexandra township

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the township of Stjwetla, Alexandra township in Gauteng, Newsroom Afrika has reported.

This comes after a Covid-19 case was confirmed in the township of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape on Sunday by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Khayelitsha was the first township in the country to confirm a Covid-19 case.

Citizens have expressed their concerns about the virus hitting townships due to crowded living conditions preventing social distancing.

Another major issue was water and sanitation, but 41,000 water tanks have been procured and distributed across the country by the department of human settlements, water and sanitation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country was now at 1,280 with an increase of 93 from the previously reported cases.

Mkhize further announced the second death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19.

EXCLUSIVE: Two senior sources have confirmed to #NewzroomAfrika's @ZiyandaNgcobo that there is a case of #Covid19 in Stjwetla, Alexandra. TUNE into @Newzroom405 for more on this story #Covid19inSA. pic.twitter.com/CASaKhXIq1 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 30, 2020

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

