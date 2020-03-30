SA to participate in Covid-19 clinical trial

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that South Africa will participate in the Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial, which has been initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to conduct a clinical trial to find an effective Covid-19 treatment.

“WHO has convened an independent group of experts to review evidence from laboratory, animal and clinical studies to prioritise treatments for inclusion in the trial,” said Mkhize.

The group has identified the following treatment options for inclusion in the trial:

Remdesivir : a drug which was previously used in an Ebola trial;

: a drug which was previously used in an Ebola trial; Lopinavir/ritonavir : a licensed treatment for HIV and Aids;

: a licensed treatment for HIV and Aids; Lopinavir/ritonavir with interferon beta-1a : used for multiple sclerosis, and

: used for multiple sclerosis, and Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine: drugs used to treat Malaria and rheumatology conditions respectively

All participating countries will adhere to the same methodology in order to facilitate the worldwide comparison of unproven treatments.

RELATED: How soon will the world have a drug to combat coronavirus?

South Africa’s research team is led by Professors Helen Rees and Jeremy Nel, 30 senior working academics, researchers and clinicians from eight medical schools in the country.

Among the participating medical schools are: Wits University, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, University of Pretoria, University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University, Nelson Mandela University, University of KwaZulu-Natal, University of Free State, and the SA Military Health Service.

“Other countries that have already confirmed their participation in the trial are Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand,” added Mkhize.

The minister added that the research team would undertake the study in 14 leading hospitals across the country.

READ NEXT: Covid-19 could become seasonal, says expert

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.