Khoisan to continue camping at the Union Buildings during lockdown

The leader of the Khoisan people – King Khoisan SA – has said the group would continue to camp on the lawns of the Union Buildings during the nationwide lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The group is camping at the Union Buildings demanding that the government respond to their demands, which include the Khoisan people being recognised as the first South African nation and for the word “coloured” to be removed from all government documents.

Speaking to the SABC on Monday morning, King Khoisan SA said the group camping at the Union Buildings was adhering to the preventative hygiene measures outlined by the government as well as the regulations put in place during the lockdown.

He said water containers and soap for sanitising had been provided at the camp and that the group was constantly washing their hands.

“We adhere to everything,” King Khoisan said, adding that members of the group remained at the camp as much as possible and did not move around.

He said the 21-day countrywide lockdown was a mere setback for the group, which would not be deterred from its objectives.

King Khoisan SA’s message to all South Africans was that they should adhere to the calls by the national department of health and the government to avoid the loss of lives which was experienced in countries such Italy and Spain.

