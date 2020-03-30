More than 22,000 traffic officers deployed ahead of social grant payments – Mbalula

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says more 22,000 traffic officers have been deployed to ensure compliance with the published regulations and directions during the Covid-19 lockdown.

This comes after his announcement on Sunday that the regulations around transport restrictions during the lockdown would be relaxed to accommodate the needs of grant beneficiaries.

“Effective from today, 30 March 2020 until Friday, 3 April 2020, buses and taxis will be permitted to operate from 5am until 8pm in order to cater to the transportation needs of society’s most vulnerable in getting their social grants,” Mbalula said in a statement on Sunday.

Mbalula said on Twitter that a total of 22,347 traffic officers have been deployed across the country, to ensure compliance with the published regulations and directions.

He said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and security personnel from Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) were on patrol duty at Park Station in Johannesburg.

“Our national traffic police are working closely with the defense force and the SAPS in enforcing the law at the Beitbridge and the Lebombo borders,” Mbalula said.

He said the social distancing by all those using public transport would have to be observed and enforced, however, and his department would issue further directions in that respect.

“Grant recipients are required to carry their identity documents and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards when travelling on public transport to assist law enforcement efforts.”

Mbalula further praised the patrollers who were assisting the elders at the malls across the country.

