Covid-19 30.3.2020 08:03 am

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain, 86, dies of coronavirus

News24 Wire
Princess Maria Teresa of Spain, 86, dies of coronavirus

The late Princess Maria Teresa de Borbón-Parma. Image: Twitter/@blixbly

Maria Teresa was known as the ‘Red Princess’ because of her outspoken views; she was an advocate of women’s right and socialist ideas.

King Felipe of Spain’s cousin Princess Maria Teresa de Borbón-Parma is the first member of a royal family to die from Covid-19.

Her younger brother, Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma, the Duke of Aranjuez announced the news of her death on Thursday in a statement on Facebook.

“On this afternoon our sister Maria Teresa de Borbón-Parma and Borbón Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,” he wrote.

According to the post a mass was held in her honour on Friday in Madrid.

Maria Teresa was known as the ‘Red Princess’ because of her outspoken views; she was an advocate of women’s right and socialist ideas, reports People.

Spain currently has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy. On Thursday Prince Felipe VI visited an emergency field hospital for coronavirus patients in Madrid, reports AFP.

On Wednesday Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, tested positive for the coronavirus. The 71-year-old is in self-isolation n his home in Scotland, away from his wife, Camilla who does not have the virus.

Prince Albert of Monaco also tested positive for the coronavirus. He’s staying at the palace, self-quarantining, while his children are with his wife, South African former swimmer, Charlene Wittstock, now Princess Charlene.

– Channel24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
South African repatriates prove lockdowns work, and that we will overcome – Ramaphosa 30.3.2020
South Africa now has 1,280 confirmed cases of Covid-19 29.3.2020
Gauteng coronavirus cases up to 545, six healthcare workers test positive 29.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS

Breaking News Public transport restrictions to be relaxed for millions of grant beneficiaries

Covid-19 Covid-19 fallout: Union alleges SABC manager said ‘self-isolation is not a disease’

Africa WATCH: Zimbabwean millionaire Frank Buyanga’s men ‘re-kidnap’ his child in parking lot

Covid-19 WATCH: The eerie scenes of Port Elizabeth standing empty on a sunny Covid-19 Saturday


today in print

Read Today's edition