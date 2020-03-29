Covid-19 29.3.2020 06:19 pm

Covid-19 case confirmed in Khayelitsha

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 case confirmed in Khayelitsha

The bottom 90% of people in South Africa, like residents of Khayelitsha outside Cape Town, control just 15% of the wealth in the country. Archive photo: Vincent Lali

The virus has now hit Cape Town’s largest township.

A Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the township of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape. This was verified by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

There are currently 310 cases in the province, which has the second-highest infection rate after Gauteng.

The current figures in South Africa stand at 1,187 with one death that occurred on Friday in Cape Town.

Khayelitsha is the first township in the country to confirm a Covid-19 case.

Citizens have expressed their concerns about the virus hitting townships due to crowded living conditions preventing social distancing.

Another major issue is water and sanitation, however, 41,000 water tanks have been procured and distributed across the country by the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS 29.3.2020
Over 40 families evicted from their Durban shacks during lockdown 29.3.2020
‘We are ready for the next mission’, Wuhan repatriation crew tells Ramaphosa 29.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS

Breaking News Public transport restrictions to be relaxed for millions of grant beneficiaries

Covid-19 Covid-19 fallout: Union alleges SABC manager said ‘self-isolation is not a disease’

Africa WATCH: Zimbabwean millionaire Frank Buyanga’s men ‘re-kidnap’ his child in parking lot

Covid-19 WATCH: The eerie scenes of Port Elizabeth standing empty on a sunny Covid-19 Saturday


today in print

Read Today's edition