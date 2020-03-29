Covid-19 case confirmed in Khayelitsha

A Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the township of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape. This was verified by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

There are currently 310 cases in the province, which has the second-highest infection rate after Gauteng.

The current figures in South Africa stand at 1,187 with one death that occurred on Friday in Cape Town.

Khayelitsha is the first township in the country to confirm a Covid-19 case.

Citizens have expressed their concerns about the virus hitting townships due to crowded living conditions preventing social distancing.

Another major issue is water and sanitation, however, 41,000 water tanks have been procured and distributed across the country by the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation.

