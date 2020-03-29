Coronavirus confirmed in Amanzimtoti

The coronavirus has hit Amanzimtoti, reports South Coast Sun.

The Sun sought confirmation after rumours circulated on social media earlier yesterday, Saturday, 28 March. The following response was received from Ward 97 councillor Andre Beetge who is part of a Covid-19 task team:

“While there have been suggestions of patients who tested positive, we are unable to confirm their names, whereabouts or the current number of cases.”

Only the Health Department is tasked to disseminate Covid-19 results and no response of confirmation was forthcoming.

“We have to accept that there are people affected with the virus who are among us and that figures are in excess of the official numbers, given that not every person who is sick, but only those who meet a certain criteria, have been tested.

“This is evident in the daily escalation of numbers and the stringent measures that have been put in place to eliminate contamination.”

This stands as a strong warning to those who have not been taking the virus seriously and disobeying the lockdown laws.

“The best advice is to treat everyone as being a potential carrier and follow all sanitary recommendations, should it become necessary to leave the sanctuary of your residence,” advised Beetge.

