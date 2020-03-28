LIVE: Cabinet briefs SA on the progress of day 2 of the lockdown

Ministers representing the Covid -19 National Command Council are updating the nation on the status of the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa as the country enters its second day of nationwide self-isolation.

The following ministers are expected to speak:

Lindiwe Sisulu – Water, sanitation and human settlements

Angie Motshega – Basic education

Lindiwe Zulu – Social development

Blade Nzimande – Higher education, science and innovation

Minister of women and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was scheduled to attend but pulled out at the last minute. No reasons were provided as to why.

