Covid-19 28.3.2020

LIVE: Cabinet briefs SA on the progress of day 2 of the lockdown

Citizen reporter
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS

The Covid -19 National Command Council updates the nation on the status of day two the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa.

Ministers representing the Covid -19 National Command Council are updating the nation on the status of the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa as the country enters its second day of nationwide self-isolation.

The following ministers are expected to speak:

  • Lindiwe Sisulu – Water, sanitation and human settlements
  • Angie Motshega – Basic education
  • Lindiwe Zulu – Social development
  • Blade Nzimande – Higher education, science and innovation

Minister of women and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was scheduled to attend but pulled out at the last minute. No reasons were provided as to why. 

Cabinet briefs SA on how day 1 of shutdown went, with 1,170 Covid-19 cases confirmed

Lock Down

