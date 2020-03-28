Breaking News 28.3.2020 12:17 pm

WATCH LIVE: Covid-19 National Command Council gives feedback on the lockdown

Charles Cilliers
WATCH LIVE: Covid-19 National Command Council gives feedback on the lockdown

A man is taken away by a member of the SANDF, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Michel Bega

Ministers representing the Covid-19 National Command Council, which is headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, are due to update the nation on the status of the 21-day lockdown in South Africa on Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

You can follow the briefing live in the video below, courtesy of the SABC. This article will also be updated in real time as the ministers provide essential feedback to the nation.

