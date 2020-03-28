Covid-19 28.3.2020 11:00 am

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota to get tested following contact with ACDP counterpart

News24 Wire
Cope leader Mosioua Lekota. (File Photo: GCIS)

His party said his decision to get himself tested followed news on Friday that African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe tested positive for the virus.

Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota on Saturday submitted himself for coronavirus testing, the party said.

Both Lekota and Meshoe were present at a meeting held at Tuynhuys in Parliament more than a week ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa interacted with political party leaders on government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cope leader was to visit the Morningside Clinic in Sandton, Johannesburg for the test.

The ACDP confirmed on Friday that both Meshoe and MP Steve Swart had tested positive after attending an event organised by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein earlier this month.

Both were self-isolating with their families. The party said while Swart had shown mild flu-like symptoms, Meshoe was asymptomatic at present.

On Thursday, well-known pastor Angus Buchan announced he had tested positive after coming into contact with infected people at the same event.

The ACDP in a statement on Friday said Meshoe did not know of his status when he attended a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa a week ago.

– News24 Wire

