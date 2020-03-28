Hoarding, profiteering see hospitals lacking vital equipment

Hospitals in both the private and public sector are starting to feel the pinch, with personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages becoming more widespread due to people stockpiling due to the coronavirus, and others trying to make a quick buck.

Despite receiving additional equipment supplied by the Gift of the Givers on Thursday, two KwaZulu-Natal public hospitals are said to be facing an alarming shortage of personal protective equipment for their medical staff at the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus.

According to staff at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, Durban, and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, they are running out of equipment such as masks.

In a letter sent to staff at Prince Mshiyeni from the hospital’s CEO, staff were informed that supplies were running low, and they had been unable to secure additional N95 masks for their suppliers. Despite this, staff were instructed to continue seeing patients, as well conducting swabs for possible Covid-19 infections.

The letter ends with a threat that any medical staff refusing to do so would be disciplined and reported to their professional council.

Meanwhile, an orthopaedic surgeon from Durban, Dr Rinesh Chetty, has hit out at private medical supply companies and members of the public trying to cash in on the Covid-19 pandemic.

He claimed that he has had numerous people approach him with offers of PPE supplies at outrageously marked-up prices.

“I have no words to describe my disgust,” he said.

