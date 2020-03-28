Covid-19 28.3.2020 06:30 am

Hoarding, profiteering see hospitals lacking vital equipment

Earl Coetzee and Kaunda Selisho
Hoarding, profiteering see hospitals lacking vital equipment

This photo taken on February 28, 2020 shows workers producing face masks at a factory in Handan in China's northern Hebei province. The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on March 2, as China reported more 42 deaths. - China OUT / AFP / STR

According to staff at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, Durban, and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, they are running out of equipment such as masks.

Hospitals in both the private and public sector are starting to feel the pinch, with personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages becoming more widespread due to people stockpiling due to the coronavirus, and others trying to make a quick buck.

Despite receiving additional equipment supplied by the Gift of the Givers on Thursday, two KwaZulu-Natal public hospitals are said to be facing an alarming shortage of personal protective equipment for their medical staff at the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus.

According to staff at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, Durban, and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, they are running out of equipment such as masks.

In a letter sent to staff at Prince Mshiyeni from the hospital’s CEO, staff were informed that supplies were running low, and they had been unable to secure additional N95 masks for their suppliers. Despite this, staff were instructed to continue seeing patients, as well conducting swabs for possible Covid-19 infections.

The letter ends with a threat that any medical staff refusing to do so would be disciplined and reported to their professional council.

Meanwhile, an orthopaedic surgeon from Durban, Dr Rinesh Chetty, has hit out at private medical supply companies and members of the public trying to cash in on the Covid-19 pandemic.

He claimed that he has had numerous people approach him with offers of PPE supplies at outrageously marked-up prices.

“I have no words to describe my disgust,” he said.

news@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Don’t try to redress racial imbalances right now 28.3.2020
King Monada lends Limpopo vendors, poor a R50K helping hand 28.3.2020
Pick n Pay workers call in CCMA over Covid-19 protection 28.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News It’s not too late to register as an essential service provider

Education Date for reopening of schools only likely to be finalised after 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 WHO says doesn’t know if HIV+ persons are more at risk of Covid-19

Breaking News Kimberley SABC staff go under quarantine as reporter tests positive

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans


today in print

Read Today's edition