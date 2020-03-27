Covid-19 27.3.2020 09:48 pm

Germans stuck in SA to be repatriated after their govt intervenes

News24 Wire
Istock

The group – described as being uncooperative – had planned to leave the country on Thursday.

German nationals stuck in South Africa because of the lockdown on travelling will be repatriated on Tuesday, after the German government intervened.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial media briefing on Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the evacuation would take place on Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that a group of 60 German tourists had been placed in quarantine after one tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Friday, before Mbalula’s address, the German Embassy said it was working on a solution to get German tourists in South Africa back home but nothing had been confirmed yet.

