ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe trusts in God after showing no ill effects from Covid-19

Following tests last month, ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe tested positive for Covid-19, but he is yet to show any symptoms of the virus.

On Sunday, he delivered an Easter message to the faithful in which he appeared to be in good spirits. He told the SABC he was “feeling very good” after being in quarantine for three weeks.

Resurrection Message from Dr. Kenneth Meshoe pic.twitter.com/VmFWqH2p9L — Pastor Ndumiso T. Gawe (@PastorGawe) April 12, 2020

Speaking to City Press while still in quarantine, Meshoe said he would be retested this week and hopefully come out of quarantine. He had not infected any members of his family.

The reverend tested positive along with fellow ACDP MP Steve Swart, whose wife and daughter also contracted the virus.

Swart, unlike Meshoe, experienced flu-like symptoms from mid-March. He and his family lost their sense of taste and smell, had sore bodies, coughs, fever and sneezing symptoms.

Swart credited his wife with keeping the infection away from their lungs, from where it can be fatal.

It is thought that numerous people can get Covid-19 without ever knowing they have it. Although they show no symptoms, they are capable of spreading the coronavirus to others.

Meshoe and Swart’s positive tests came after they attended a religious gathering in Bloemfontein attended by five international guests who later tested positive for the virus.

The Bloemfontein church event, which was attended by more than 200 people, took place before the prohibition of public gatherings of more than 100 people.

Officials had to try to trace hundreds of people who may have had contact with attendees of the event. It was also announced that pastor Angus Buchan picked up the virus at the same event.

Since Meshoe may have come into contact with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the president had to be tested, but his results came back negative.

