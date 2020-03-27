ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe tests positive for coronavirus

Following tests earlier this week, ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the party confirmed that the reverend and ACDP MP Steve Swart had tested positive for virus.

“Rev Meshoe displays no symptoms and remains in good health. Swart, who has experienced mild flu-like symptoms, is recovering well. Both have been self-isolating, together with their close families.”

Meshoe’s test came after he attended a religious gathering in Bloemfontein recently attended by five international guests who later tested positive for the virus.

The reverend announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had been tested.

“Even though I have no symptoms of Covid-19, I decided to be tested this afternoon [Sunday]. The officials that came were very professional and respectful.”

The Bloemfontein church event, which was attended by more than 200 people, took place before the prohibition of public gatherings of more than 100 people.

Officials are still trying to trace hundreds of people who may have had contact with attendees of the event. Yesterday it was announced that pastor Angus Buchan also picked up the virus at the same event.

Since Meshoe may have come into contact with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the president had to be tested, but his results were negative on Thursday. Meshoe also came into the proximity of other political leaders including the EFF’s Julius Malema and the DA’s John Steenhuisen.

The president’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said on Thursday the nation need not worry about the president’s health.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting News24 Wire)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.