Coronavirus reaches Mossel Bay as restaurant employee tests positive

Louise Karsten
Lancet Laboratory Rochester Place nurse Mukhethwa Audry Ramalata tests patients for coronavirus during drive-through testing, 18 March 2020, in Sandton, at the lab. Patients arriving at the facility have all been referred by a doctor to be tested. Picture: Michel Bega

Individuals that were in close contact with a Mugg & Bean employee who tested positive were immediately informed to isolate themselves.

The owner of the Mugg & Bean at the Langeberg Mall, Mossel Bay has confirmed to the Mossel Bay Advertiser that an employee has tested positive for Covid-19.

The owner says the restaurant itself, as well as the employee, are victims of the virus.

“But we were proactive and this has now brought awareness that Covid-19 has reached Mossel Bay.”

He says the employee, who works at Mugg & Bean full time and who is under the age of 50, complained about a slight fever-induced back pain, which would under normal circumstances not qualify as enough symptoms to be tested.

“Because of the nature of our industry, we immediately phoned the national hotline and we had the person tested on Tuesday. The employee immediately stopped working and we received the test results on Wednesday.”

He says the individuals that were in close contact with the person who tested positive were immediately informed to isolate themselves, as per instructions by the hotline.

“We also immediately closed the business and took action as soon as we were informed.”

