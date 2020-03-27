Children will be allowed to move between parents now, and evictions cannot occur

Just before South Africa descended into lockdown – and under growing pressure from the legal fraternity and ordinary citizens alike – Justice Minister Ronald Lamola late last night announced several interventions meant to make life a little easier for South Africans.

These include a moratorium on evictions for the remainder of the lockdown and an allowance that children whose parents did not live together could be moved between parents during the three-week stay-at-home.

This was in new directions gazetted literally at the 11th hour “to combat the spread of Covid-19 in all courts, court precincts and justice service points”.

“Arrangements, where a child is required to move from one parent to another, must be attended,” the minister said.

A day earlier, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said no children must be moved during this period and Lamola’s announcement came on the back of a call for clarity on the issue.

It is one close to many South Africans’ hearts.

Stats SA’s latest figures suggested that around 25,000 couples with minor children were divorcing each year and government hotlines along with legal practitioners have been inundated with calls for panicked parents in recent days. At least one application for parental access over the Covid-19 lockdown was this week struck from the roll of a Gauteng court for not being urgent enough.

The minister has also in the new directions announced that maintenance matters and domestic violence protection, as well as protection from harassment, will be dealt with during this period

In addition, he has placed a moratorium on evictions for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown. This, once again, under pressure from civil society groups such as the University of the Witwatersrand’s Centre for Applied Legal studies (CALS).

A number of different social justice groups wrote the government calling for evictions to be stayed over this time, with CALS saying in a statement on Monday that it could not be “business as usual” when the country was faced with “a potential public health crisis which only stands to be exacerbated when scores of families are displaced or rendered homeless”.

“Evictions that result in displacement or homelessness can significantly increase the spread of infectious diseases like Covid-19,” the centre said at the time.

The new directions said that all evictions and all attachment orders would be suspended with immediate effect.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.