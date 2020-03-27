Covid-19 27.3.2020 09:30 am

Police and army enforce early-morning lockdown of central Johannesburg

Mungo Poore
Scenes in the Joburg CBD on the first day of lockdown, 27 March 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Police and soldiers made their presence felt in SA’s biggest city after the 21-day lockdown took effect early this morning.

Many people were still on the streets after the lockdown came into effect at midnight.

While arrests were reported, in most cases people still out and about were searched and then advised to go home.

Soldiers and officers were kitted out in face masks designed to protect them against the Covid-19 virus. So far over 1000 people have been infected in South Africa and the number is expected to increase.

Two deaths from the virus have been reported in the Western Cape.

Medical experts fear densely populated urban areas could become a major focus for the transmission of the virus.

SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

