Police and army enforce early-morning lockdown of central Johannesburg

Many people were still on the streets after the lockdown came into effect at midnight.

While arrests were reported, in most cases people still out and about were searched and then advised to go home.

Soldiers and officers were kitted out in face masks designed to protect them against the Covid-19 virus. So far over 1000 people have been infected in South Africa and the number is expected to increase.

Two deaths from the virus have been reported in the Western Cape.

Medical experts fear densely populated urban areas could become a major focus for the transmission of the virus.

