Company issues mask challenge to SA corporates

Lancet Laboratory Rochester Place staff are seen as patients arrive for coronavirus testing, 18 March 2020, in Sandton, at the lab. Patients arriving at the facility have all been referred by a doctor to be tested. Picture: Michel Bega

For each order of over 2,000 masks, Syntech will donate 200 masks to the office of the director-general of health to be distributed to frontline staff.

A Cape Town-based tech distribution company has issued a challenge to corporate South Africa – collectively order one million masks and it will donate 100 000 masks free of charge to the country’s first responders.

Syntech is currently in the process of arranging bulk importing of medical protective gear, including masks, as the country goes into a three-week lockdown.

The co-founder, Ryan Martin, says many companies with front-facing staff need the disposable masks, but they can now make sure they help healthcare workers protect themselves too.

“We need to come together as a society right now to stem the infection rate by providing free single use masks to as many health workers and others that need it most, as quickly as possible, over the next few days. Help us, corporate South Africa,” he said.

“For every minimum order of 2 000 masks that you place for your own people and communities, we will donate an additional 200 masks to the office of the director-general of health for distribution to their frontline staff.”

This will ensure continuity of supply for those who need it most – the sick and essential services workers.

