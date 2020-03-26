Kimberley SABC staff go under quarantine as reporter tests positive

Staff at the SABC will be placed under quarantine as a reporter tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email seen by The Citizen, which was sent by the internal corporate comminications to all staff at the Northern Cape provincial office on Thursday evening, the Kimberley office will close its doors as all staff will be quarantined.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo confirmed that one of their staff indeed tested positive for Covid-19.

“The SABC can confirm that we have one confirmed case of coronavirus at our Northern Cape Provincial Office. As a precautionary measure, we will close the Kimberley office and all employees based in that office will also be quarantined. The employee concerned is under quarantine and will be monitored”.

SABC has been one of the main broadcasters of government communication on Covid-19 updates.

Minister Zweli Mkhize had sat for an exclusive interview with the broadcaster’s Morning Live show earlier this week to update the country on the outbreak.

Covid-19 cases in South Africa climbed to 927 as of Thursday afternoon.

Cases in the Northern Cape province remained at 2, however, unallocated cases were now at 79 as compared to 65 on Wednesday.

