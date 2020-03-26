Covid-19 26.3.2020 06:32 pm

Joburg clinics will be open during 21-day lockdown

News24 Wire
Nurse. Picture: iStock

The City of Johannesburg’s health department will continue to communicate changes to clinic operations to better manage the envisaged disruptions.

Clinics in the City of Johannesburg will remain operational during the national 21-day lockdown, according to Eunice Mgcina, Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Health and Social Development.

The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday, until 16 April.

Patients who intend to visit clinics during the lockdown should follow these guidelines:

  • Patients stable on chronic medicines will be issued with a two-month supply.
  • Planned vaccinations for children and adults will continue and patients will be informed timeously of changes.

In addition, the City has taken the following steps to decongest clinics:

  • Increase medication pickup points across the regions working closely with its partners.
  • Medication can be collected at the Sharp-left containers placed on clinic grounds.
  • Clinics will operate between the hours of 07.00am – 18.00pm, but hours will be limited on Saturday.

The City also informed residents that, due to prevailing circumstances, there were shortages in medicines, though efforts were being made to source stock and normalise operations.

“The City of Johannesburg’s health department will continue to communicate changes to the clinic operations to better manage the envisaged disruptions to the normal and standard operating procedures,” Mgcina said in a statement on Thursday.

Lock Down

