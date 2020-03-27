Breaking News 27.3.2020 09:00 am

SA registers first Covid-19 deaths as total number of infections tops 1,000

Charles Cilliers
Health minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The health minister has said the first two deaths both occurred in the Western Cape.

South Africa has registered its first Covid-19 deaths, on the same morning it begins a 21-day lockdown.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday morning: “This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from Covid-19.

“These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital. We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed Covid-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday’s number and have tipped the 1,000 mark.”

Mkhize had earlier this week said two cases were in ICU, while adding that the majority of people were not showing bad symptoms.

On Thursday evening the number of cases had risen by 218, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 927.

The provincial breakdowns were given as follows on Thursday:

Dept of health

President Cyril Ramaphosa while giving a speech had earlier said the number of Covid-19 infections in South Africa had risen to more than 900. He is usually the first person to be told by the health minister.

Ramaphosa was delivering well wishes to the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force ahead of the national 21-day lockdown.

The SAPS and SANDF would from midnight “play an important role in supporting and enforcing the nations’ compliance with the restriction of movement of people under the National State of Disaster and lockdown”.

The president started at the South African Police Services College in Pretoria to inspect a parade before addressing the South African National Defence Force at the Doornkop Army Base in Johannesburg.

Yesterday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize updated the confirmed number of Covid-19 infections at 709.

The Health Minister has warned that South Africans should brace themselves for continuing news of steady increases in the number of cases.

The lockdown taking effect on Thursday at midnight has the aim of stopping person-to-person transmission of the contagious that which has spread around the world.

