SA Covid-19 cases now at 927, health minister confirms

Health minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The health minister has warned South Africans not to panic about the big daily jumps.

“As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.

The provincial breakdowns were given as follows:

President Cyril Ramaphosa while giving a speech had earlier said the number of Covid-19 infections in South Africa had risen to more than 900. He is usually the first person to be told by the health minister.

Ramaphosa was delivering well wishes to the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force ahead of the national 21-day lockdown.

The SAPS and SANDF would from midnight “play an important role in supporting and enforcing the nations’ compliance with the restriction of movement of people under the National State of Disaster and lockdown”.

The president started at the South African Police Services College in Pretoria to inspect a parade before addressing the South African National Defence Force at the Doornkop Army Base in Johannesburg.

Yesterday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize updated the confirmed number of Covid-19 infections at 709.

The Health Minister has warned that South Africans should brace themselves for continuing news of steady increases in the number of cases.

The lockdown taking effect on Thursday at midnight has the aim of stopping person-to-person transmission of the contagious that which has spread around the world.

