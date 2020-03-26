Covid-19 26.3.2020 03:38 pm

DA calls on food delivery to be classified essential service

Citizen reporter
Manny de Freitas

This, according to the DA, will not only keep South African restaurants alive, but will also assist those who are permanently confined to their homes.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will write to Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to request that she urgently asks the executive to amend the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) lockdown regulations in order to include food and grocery delivery services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a total lockdown of the country for 21 days from midnight on Thursday that will see all businesses, including all restaurants, cafes, bars and coffee shops, not operating as they have not been deemed essential services.

People will be able to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, as well as other essentials.

DA said that although it was logical for restaurants to close their sit-down areas, food delivery should be allowed after government requested South Africans to stay home.

“There are many who are confined to their homes, for whatever reason, and use food delivery services and online delivery services not as a luxury but as a necessity.

“Furthermore, the DA is of the view that restaurants should be allowed to keep their kitchens open for food delivery and pick-up within the parameters set for hygiene – while keeping their sit-down areas closed. Linked to this, food and grocery delivery services such as UberEats, Mr D or services run by restaurants themselves, should therefore also be allowed to operate.

“Allowing food delivery could decrease the movement of people to and from shops in accordance with social distancing and will go a long way in ensuring that the restaurant industry remains profitable drivers of employment,” reads a statement from MP Manny De Freitas.

