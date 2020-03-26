SANDF to receive consignment of protective gear from China

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will receive a consignment of 2,000 protective eye goggles and 3,000 face and nose masks for utilisation during the national lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday from the People’s Republic of China’s armed forces.

The SANDF’s chief of staff Lieutenant General Lindile Yam will receive the donation from China on Thursday which will be to aid the various members of the SANDF directly involved in supporting governments efforts during the 21-day lockdown of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The protective gear will be donated during a scheduled acceptance ceremony to start at 3.30pm at the South African Military Health Services medical depot in Pretoria.

The depot is in Dequar Road, the same street as the South African Air force and SA army headquarters.

