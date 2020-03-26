Covid-19 26.3.2020 02:13 pm

SANDF to receive consignment of protective gear from China

Citizen reporter
SANDF to receive consignment of protective gear from China

SANDF soldiers guarding the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The protective gear will be donated during a scheduled acceptance ceremony to start at 3.30 pm at the South African Military Health Services medical depot in Pretoria. 

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will receive a consignment of 2,000 protective eye goggles and 3,000 face and nose masks for utilisation during the national lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday from the People’s Republic of China’s armed forces.

The SANDF’s chief of staff Lieutenant General Lindile Yam will receive the donation from China on Thursday which will be to aid the various members of the SANDF directly involved in supporting governments efforts during the 21-day lockdown of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The protective gear will be donated during a scheduled acceptance ceremony to start at 3.30pm at the South African Military Health Services medical depot in Pretoria.

The depot is in Dequar Road, the same street as the South African Air force and SA army headquarters.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Air France’s KLM suspends schedule to and from SA during the lockdown 26.3.2020
Taxi council concerned with regulations on public transportation ahead of lockdown 26.3.2020
Residents at estate in KZN test positive for coronavirus 26.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans

Business News Covid-19 lockdown regulations: No alcohol, (but maybe cigarettes), and not much of anything at all

Covid-19 Rwandan man eaten by crocodile after ignoring lockdown

Covid-19 Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 Numbers to contact during Covid-19 lockdown


today in print

Read Today's edition