Residents at estate in KZN test positive for coronavirus

Simbithi Eco Estate Owners Association (SEEOA) chairperson Justin Clark said there were confirmed cases of residents living on the estate who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news was streamed live to the residents of the Ballito estate on Wednesday night to address concerns and questions around Covid-19, reports North Coast Courier.

Clark gave no further information on the cases, including whether they had travelled overseas or contracted the virus locally.

Simbithi Eco Estate general manager Malcolm Samuel said: “We are aware of two cases within our estate, and per our mandate to protect the privacy of our residents, SEEHOA will not discuss this matter in the public domain.

“We have released our 21-day Covid-19 lockdown protocol, which will govern the management of the estate during this period.”

