Mbalula unpacks new rules for peak-hour travel, including permits when travelling

Minibus taxis and other e-hailing taxi services such as Uber and Bolt will only be allowed on the roads between the hours of 5am to 9am and 4pm to 8pm if they carry essential workers, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

While tabling a list of new orders which will govern travelling for public transportation during the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said even the number of people inside a motor vehicle would be regulated.

Vehicles licenced to carry eight people may only carry three passengers and vehicles licenced to carry four people may only carry one person.

All trains, passenger flights, including bus services, have been suspended until after the lockdown.

Public transport including e-hailing services such as Uber will only be allowed to travel if they are carrying essential workers or passengers who want to buy food, seeking payment of grants or seeking healthcare.

Mbalula has stressed that all passengers will have to carry permits from their employers stating that they are indeed essential workers.

Essential workers, as described by Ramaphosa, refers to workers from pharmacies, laboratories, banks, finance systems such as the JSE, supermarkets, petrol stations, healthcare providers, and companies involved in distributing food.

The minister reiterated the lockdown sought to limit unnecessary movement to lessen the impact of the pandemic.

Law enforcement, which will include members of the South African National Defence Force, will stop taxis and their passengers will be expected to show permits.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.