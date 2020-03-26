Covid-19 26.3.2020 07:21 am

The dos and don’ts during the national lockdown

News24 Wire
The dos and don’ts during the national lockdown

A man wearing a facemask can be seen at the busy Bosman Taxi Rank where many Pretorians are leaving the City before the government enforced lockdown takes place from Friday, 25 March 2020. Picture: jacques Nelles

Any person who contravenes the regulations of the nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday will be guilty of a criminal offence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned any person who contravenes the regulations of the nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday will be guilty of a criminal offence and will be liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or both.

During a briefing on Wednesday, members of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster clarified what residents would be allowed to do and what has been prohibited during the lockdown which aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

News24 has compiled a list of what you can and cannot do.

Allowed

  • You will be allowed to collect social grants.
  • You will be allowed to buy food.
  • You will be allowed to seek medical attention.
  • You will be able to visit the pharmacy for medicine.
  • A gathering of 50 people will be allowed at a funeral
  • You will be allowed to access public transportation for essential services

Prohibited

  • You will not be allowed to go jogging in public.
  • You will not be allowed to walk your dog in public.
  • You will not be able to buy alcohol as its sale and movement has been banned.
  • All gatherings have been prohibited, including gatherings on public roads, buildings, places and premises.
  • Movement between provinces is prohibited.
  • Movement between districts is prohibited.

Places you will be prohibited from accessing

  • Public Parks
  • Fleamarkets
  • Public swimming pools
  • Beaches
  • Nightclubs
  • Casinos
  • Lodges
  • Guesthouses
  • Hotels
  • Private and public game reserves
  • Holiday resorts
  • Shopping malls
  • Cinemas
  • Taverns
  • Bars
  • Shebeens
  • Any place normally open to the public where religious, cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, organisational or similar activities may take place.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘I don’t want to die on the street’ – homeless people eager to be taken to shelters during lockdown 26.3.2020
Toe the line, citizens, lockdown is here for a reason 26.3.2020
Ramaphosa calls for national day of prayer ahead of lockdown 26.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 Numbers to contact during Covid-19 lockdown

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 ABC of lockdown – who can do what?

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving


today in print

Read Today's edition