Two Limpopo MECs self-isolate, but may have infected others

The Limpopo provincial government has applauded the move by two Limpopo MECs who self-quarantined this week for fear they may be infected with the coronavirus.

They are MEC for education Polly Boshielo and sport, art and culture MEC Thandi Moraka.

Provincial government acting spokesperson Kenny Mathivha said: “We would like to applaud the bold step taken by the two MECs and hope everyone will follow suit. This is an indication that they value their lives, those of their colleagues, their families and the country at large.”

Mathivha said the province had appealed to those who suspected they might be infected by the virus to quarantine.

“We are pleased that the two MEC have just done that,” said Mathivha, who doubles up as Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha’s spin doctor.

Mathivha said the two MECs proved to be leaders who led by example when they excused themselves from the special executive council meeting held in Polokwane yesterday.

It is understood the MECs were among dignitaries at a sporting tournament in Seshego a fortnight ago.

The event was organised by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, who said it was aimed at fighting crime among the youth in the area. About 10 schools from around Seshego took part in the tournament.

The event was also attended by Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane. She recently travelled to the UK for International Netball Federation meetings. She is a board member.

Molokwane apparently told Netball South Africa that she found out on Tuesday that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

A Limpopo provincial government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said: “We fear they may have contracted the disease from Molokwane as they rubbed shoulders with her during the recent trip.

“We also fear they may have infected other people, including politicians, whom they work with on daily basis.”

The source added: “I urge everyone to self-quarantine to save our lives and those of others close to us.”

