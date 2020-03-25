Lockdown: Yes, your rubbish will still be collected in Joburg

The City of Johannesburg says various essential services will continue when the country enters a 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday to 16 April to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo’s statement on Wednesday, waste removal by Pikitup is among the essential services which will carry on during the lockdown period.

The mayor said efforts were being made to ensure the waste management service provider as well as City Power and Johannesburg Water continue its operations.

Emergencies

The City said it would allow all available operation teams to be available if there were any unplanned and emergency interruptions during the lockdown.

Water tanks will be strategically located at various locations, especially at vulnerable communities such as informal settlements, to ease the burden of access to water.

“We have also directed that the frequency for desludging chemical toilets located within informal settlements be increased from the current rate of twice a week to three times a week.

“Residents on the expanded social package (ESP) will continue to get water until the lockdown is over, and they are able to renew the service at the nearest customer centre.”

Metrobus and Rea Vaya bus services will be scaling down operations while also ensuring there is available transport for staffers working for essential services, Makhubo said.

Metrobus

As of Friday, 27 March, Metrobus will be running seven buses a day with seven drivers weekly to rotate. Three drivers will be on standby daily.

Makhubo said all water and electricity cuts, as a result of credit control measures, had been immediately suspended.

He said, however, that all customers whose services were disconnected in accordance with the credit management by-laws must still make the necessary arrangements to ensure that water and electricity are restored. He added it was important because these services are required in the effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“The above measures we are announcing are aimed at maintaining the safety and resilience of the city. Again, we emphasise the call by the president for all persons to, as much as is possible, stay home.”

