Covid-19 25.3.2020 05:37 pm

News24 Wire
Lockdown: If you have a complaint against the cops, call these numbers

Members of the Police force can be seen blocking the R101 as they await the 146 repatriated South Africans from Wuhan after they arrived at the Polokwane Airport before being transported to the quarantine zone at The Ranch Resort, 14 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Ipid’s services are still ongoing during the lockdown, spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has issued emergency numbers for complaints against the police during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A limited number of investigators are on standby in all nine provinces, and provincial management will ensure that their work continues.

The numbers to lay a complaint against the police are:

Eastern Cape: 082 592 9888;

Free State: 063 225 6081;

Gauteng: 076 455 5718;

Limpopo: 078 871 4811;

KwaZulu-Natal 079 895 2741;

Mpumalanga: 072 881 4196;

Northern Cape: 064 624 8203;

North West: 078 163 6874;

Western Cape 073 890 1269.

The lockdown starts on Thursday at 23:59.

