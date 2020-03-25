Covid-19 25.3.2020 04:28 pm

Rwandan man eaten by crocodile after ignoring lockdown

Citizen reporter
He was allegedly out fishing amidst a severe restriction of movement imposed by the government in response to Covid-19.

A Rwandan man who breached the country’s lockdown to allegedly go fishing paid a gruesome price after he was eaten by a crocodile.

The bizarre incident was confirmed to the BBC by Alice Kayitesi, the major of the southern Kamonyi district on Wednesday.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame had imposed a comprehensive lockdown of the country last Sunday in response to a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, which currently stands at 40 and is the highest in East Africa.

That didn’t seem to deter the unidentified male, who was found dead in the Nyabarongo river.

“He had broken the stay-home rule, he’s among very few people here who are not cooperating with the lockdown to stop the (corona)virus,” Ms Kayitesi said told the British public broadcaster.

It has been an eventful week in the country, with reports emerging of local police fatally shooting two men in Nyanza, which is also located in the southern part of the country.

While the incident hasn’t been officially confirmed by the police, it is thought to have been an “altercation over the lockdown”.

Rwanda’s economy, like South Africa, is expected to be hammered by the measures, particularly its low-income earners.

The government is working on a stimulus package.

