Covid-19 25.3.2020 04:10 pm

Uber, Bolt, metered taxis not allowed to operate during lockdown – Mbalula

Citizen reporter
Uber, Bolt, metered taxis not allowed to operate during lockdown – Mbalula

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula briefs media about operations and air travel safety at OR Tambo International airport in Kempton Park, 24 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

He said minibus taxis would continue to operate during morning and afternoon peak hours only.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says e-hailing services including Uber and Bolt will not be allowed to operate during lockdown.

Speaking on 702’s Eusebius McKaiser Show, Mbalula said metered taxis would also not operate, but minibus taxis would continue to do so during morning and afternoon peak hours.

“A lockdown is a lockdown, but there will be special catering for public transport, we will deal with the details later on in terms of taxis.

“We’re looking at allocating time for the operation of taxis in the morning peak and in the afternoon. During the day it will be lockdown,” the minister said.

However, Mbalula added that trains would not operate, and also not ships in habours during lockdown.

“Trains, we’re looking at not operating at all. Long distance has been shut down in terms of Shosholoza Meyl. We are looking at intensifying in the aviation sector that airlines from affected countries should not come to South Africa,” he said.

The minister further said that essential services workers would be allowed to use public transport during peak hours, provided they could produce proof about their work.

He said that employers would be expected to generate special permits for workers who provided a recognised essential service.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown 25.3.2020
Case of attempted murder investigated after Covid-19 patient refuses to self-quarantine 25.3.2020
WATCH: Officer warns he’ll be ‘on you’ if you step out of line during lockdown 25.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 Numbers to contact during Covid-19 lockdown

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 ABC of lockdown – who can do what?

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving


today in print

Read Today's edition