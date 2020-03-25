Uber, Bolt, metered taxis not allowed to operate during lockdown – Mbalula

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says e-hailing services including Uber and Bolt will not be allowed to operate during lockdown.

Speaking on 702’s Eusebius McKaiser Show, Mbalula said metered taxis would also not operate, but minibus taxis would continue to do so during morning and afternoon peak hours.

“A lockdown is a lockdown, but there will be special catering for public transport, we will deal with the details later on in terms of taxis.

“We’re looking at allocating time for the operation of taxis in the morning peak and in the afternoon. During the day it will be lockdown,” the minister said.

However, Mbalula added that trains would not operate, and also not ships in habours during lockdown.

“Trains, we’re looking at not operating at all. Long distance has been shut down in terms of Shosholoza Meyl. We are looking at intensifying in the aviation sector that airlines from affected countries should not come to South Africa,” he said.

The minister further said that essential services workers would be allowed to use public transport during peak hours, provided they could produce proof about their work.

He said that employers would be expected to generate special permits for workers who provided a recognised essential service.

