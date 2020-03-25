Case of attempted murder investigated after Covid-19 patient refuses to self-quarantine

The police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man who allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 disregarded the instruction to self-quarantine and was subsequently arrested.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “I can confirm that a case of attempted murder is being investigated by Ladysmith SAPS.”

Naidoo said police stationed at Ladysmith on Tuesday received information that a man who allegedly tested positive with coronavirus came into contact with other people in the area.

“The same man travelled to various countries [before coming back] to South Africa. On his return on 18 March 2020, he was tested positive with the Covid-19 and was instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days pending the blood results.

“However the allegedly continued with his business, a salon, since 21 March 2020 and in doing so disregarded the instructions by a doctor thus allegedly contravening regulations in terms of the National Disaster Act pertaining to the Covid-19 virus.

“The 52-year-old suspect was arrested and removed to a hospital where he is currently being treated.

“A list of 27 people who were at the salon and also at a religious gathering are still being sought for testing. The matter was discussed with the senior public prosecutor for the matter to be postponed in absentia to avoid further contamination.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

