Magistrate’s courts to remain open

All magistrates courts will remain open to a limited extent during the Covid-19 lockdown according to a directive issued by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Individual courts will be able to deal with urgent matters subject to the agreement of each court head.

‘Broadly, the courts will, as an essential service, remain open for the filing of papers and hearing of

urgent applications, bail applications and appeals or matters relating to violations of liberty, domestic

violence, maintenance and matters involving children,’ explained a judiciary spokesperson.

The Constitutional Court and other superior courts are currently on recess.

