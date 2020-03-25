Covid-19 25.3.2020 01:27 pm

KZN to observe a day of prayer over coronavirus

Citizen reporter
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. FILE PHOTO: ANA

The prayer will be on Thursday and people are encouraged to pray wherever they are and avoid mass gatherings that exceed the 100-person limit.

The government in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that it would observe a day of prayer in the province in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday morning that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province had risen by 11 overnight.

On Tuesday night, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province stood at 80.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to join the KZN Christian Council (KZNCC) for the day of prayer on Thursday.

“The day of prayer was announced on Monday in Durban following engagement between the premier and religious leaders on the impact of Covid-19.

“The day of prayer was proposed during a meeting of the Church Leaders Group under the auspices of the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council on Thursday last week,” the provincial government said in a statement.

It is expected that the prayer will be for a duration of an hour.

“The Day of Prayer for the province will be held between 12 and 1pm tomorrow and people are urged to pray wherever they are and ask for God’s help in prayer to rescue us from the Covid-19 scourge.

“However, people are discouraged from praying in groups that may exceed the 100 limit as per the directives announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“An appeal is made to all the people to observe a prayer wherever they are in a manner that will not go against the directives.”

The prayer will be held at the KZNCC offices at 50 Langalibalele Street in Pietermaritzburg.

Meanwhile, the premier has said the news that the first two patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the province have been “given the all-clear” and have been sent home “inspires hope that” Covid-19 can be conquered.

“But this does not mean that we should sit on our laurels about this. We continue to appeal to our communities to know more about this virus.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

