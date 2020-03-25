Popcru urges communities to cooperate during lockdown

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on communities across the country to cooperate with “policemen and women, health workers, traffic officials and other servants of the nation who will be on duty” during the 21-day countrywide lockdown.

The union said it “takes seriously” the lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

“As we enter these unchartered waters, we urge our communities to fully cooperate with the many policemen and women, health workers, traffic officials and other servants of the nation who will be on duty during this challenging period,” the union said in a statement.

The union said a South African Police Service (SAPS) steering committee on Covid-19 has been established.

This committee will ensure the following;

The SAPS provides all necessary protective equipment

Members who are tested positive for Covid-19 are granted special leave, and such leave must be supported by a medical certificate among others.

All employees who worked closely with, or were in contact with an infected person must be instructed to undergo a Covid-19 test and must be self-quarantined or isolated for a period of 14 calendar days, authorised as special leave.

If an employee presents themselves to work with symptoms consistent with Covid-19, they must immediately be directed to consult a medical facility, and such an employee to be temporarily isolated in a sick bay or a room identified for temporary isolation while arrangements are made for them to be transported to a medical facility.

Employees must be encouraged to seek medical attention if they display flu-like symptoms, and must not report for duty.

In the event where an employee contracts Covid-19 as a result of the execution of official duty, such cases must be treated as injury on duty.

“As our first line of defence, we want to commend the selfless endeavours our public service members continue to provide, and plead with communities to fully comply with all enacted measures.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

