Covid-19 24.3.2020 07:45 pm

UCT assisting students to return home ahead of national lockdown

News24 Wire
UCT assisting students to return home ahead of national lockdown

A cyclist rides on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. UCT has closed due to 3 cases of confirmed Coronavirus Covid-19. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Last week, buses transported hundreds of students to their home provinces and more would depart on Tuesday.

The University of Cape Town is assisting students to return home ahead of the nationwide lockdown, which begins Thursday at midnight.

UCT, in a similar vein to other universities, was evacuated as the coronavirus broke out, and all residences were closed.

Now UCT is assisting remaining students by, for example, organising buses to transport them. UCT will also be completely shutting down its academic programme, and not even research will take place.

The university said it had put “every possible measure in place to support as many students as possible who have had to vacate residences as part of the effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections”.

Last week, buses transported hundreds of students to their home provinces and more would depart on Tuesday.

These buses will head to the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the university said.

“Further arrangements put in place last week to support students through this unprecedented period included immediate payment of allowances for all students on financial aid, liaising with the Department of Home Affairs in cases involving international students, and securing safe storage for students’ belongings,” the statement added.

During this period, no staff member will be allowed into any UCT building and academic activities – including research – will stop.

“The university will engage with foreign embassies to ensure that international students can return safely to their countries.

“This unprecedented crisis creates many anxieties and personal complexities for all members of the UCT community, yet all carry a huge responsibility to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on our country,” the university said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
New York governor sounds alarm over ‘astronomical’ virus numbers 24.3.2020
Spanish soldiers find bodies in retirement homes 24.3.2020
No direction yet on what will happen to informal sector during the lockdown 24.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic

Covid-19 Sanef to seek clarity on whether journalists will keep working during coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 Ramaphosa confirms nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday


today in print

Read Today's edition